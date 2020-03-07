Junior League breaks record for annual food fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Junior League of Wichita Falls gathered thousands of pounds of food for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Apart of the Food Fight 2020, the Junior League was at Market Street on Saturday to present them with a $4,000 check for supplies thanks to Mcentire Heavy Haul.

They started out with the original goal of raising 10,000 pounds of food for the food bank,

and after today they hit just over 27,000 pounds of food.



Co-chair for food fight 2020 Kristan Neeb is enjoying the hard work paying off.

“We tried to do a lot of competitions, the banks compete against each other, the title companies, my elementary campus competed against others just to really get the kids involved and aware that there are people out there that have these needs,” Neeb said.

Neeb also said they accomplished their goal of 10,000 pounds of supplies by 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and that the Junior League Food Fight all-time goal was 14,000 pounds, which they completely shattered.

All of the supplies raised will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.