Junior League celebrating 40 years of Christmas Magic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its fortieth year of an event that has kicked off the holiday season in Wichita Falls while raising money to benefit the community.

Christmas Magic, an annual market event that raises funds for the community while providing a holiday experience families can share together, is celebrating 40 years this holiday season.

In its 40 year history, over $3.2 million has been raised by Christmas Magic for community projects such as Hospice of Wichita Falls, Patsy’s House, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, and dozens of other community organizations.

Below, you can find a full list of events for Christmas Magic.

Christmas Magic Market Fri, November 5 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat, November 6 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sun, November 7 — Noon to 5 p.m. MPEC Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th Street Single Day Advanced — $6

Single Day Door — $7

Three Day Pass — $10

Kids 11 and Under — FREE Purchase tickets online Preview Party Thu, November 4 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets — $25 in advance, $30 at the door Enjoy early-bird shopping with Christmas Magic merchants before it opens to the public. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided throughout the night. The first 100 shoppers through the door will receive a Swag Bag. The ticket includes first-look shopping, one specialty drink, and raffle tickets for prizes throughout the night. Purchase tickets online Santa Run 5K Sat, November 6 — 8:30 a.m. to Noon Registration — $30 per adult Start — Near Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall Run for a Claus in the second annual Santa Run 5K. The first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt. Kids age 12 and under can run free with no registration required. Christmas attire is encouraged, and prizes will be awarded to those wearing the most festive outfits. Packet pickup will be at Planet Fitness: Thu, November 4 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fri, November 5 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat, November 6 — 7:30 a.m. Register for the Santa Run 5K here. Cookies With Claus Sat, November 6 — 10:00 a.m. Tickets — $25 per child Enjoy a story, a craft, some cookie decorating, and a special visit from Santa Claus himself! One adult will be admitted with each paid child. Purchase tickets online Gingerbread Jamboree Saturday, November 6 — 2:00 p.m. Tickets — $45 for the first child, $10 for each additional participant Celebrate the season as all children of all ages are invited to decorate gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jamboree. Included with the ticket is everything needed to decorate the perfect house that you can take home and display throughout the holiday season. Each admission includes a gingerbread house, the signature Ho Ho Float, and one entry into the Christmas Magic Market. Each additional participant is $10, which will also include a Ho Ho Float and a ticket into the Christmas Magic Market. Purchase tickets online NOTE: When purchasing tickets online, you MUST select the first Gingerbread Jamboree ticket at $45 to be eligible to purchase $10 tickets for additional participants. Cookies & Cocktails Sun, November 7 — 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets — $35 per adult Relax before the holiday season kicks off and learn how to decorate beautiful and delicious cookies with The Sweet Batch. Each ticket includes a signature drink, a recipe card, and one entry to the market. Purchase tickets online

Don’t miss the 40th annual Christmas Magic event, hosted by the Junior League of Wichita Falls!