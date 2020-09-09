Junior League hopes to fund Pink Pantry this Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The one day of the year where everyone in our area comes together to support our local nonprofits is less than 24 hours away.

One organization, the Junior League of Wichita Falls, is stocking up on feminine hygiene products for the Pink Pantry program, which was started to help young girls avoid the embarrassment and stress of not having feminine hygiene products at school

In Texas, one in four girls will miss class because they don’t have proper supplies during their period.

This can be a very scary experience and that’s why the Junior League decided to take things in their own hands with the Pink Pantry.

“When we were looking for a new pilot project, we started doing research and found statistics that suggested one in four girls in the state of Texas will miss class because she doesn’t have the feminine hygiene products that she needs,” Junior League of Wichita Falls President Madeline Eubanks said.

Eubanks said after having conversations with local nurses and counselors, it was evident the need is in fact present in the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

“Sometimes we do have families where dad is the only one in control,” Zundy Elementary School Counselor Janette Merriex said. “He is the one in charge and just being that go to, OK, here’s what happened, I would talk to the dad if the child doesn’t feel comfortable explaining what’s going on.”

Not to mention those families who may struggle to provide items like a necessity like pads or tampons for their girls.

During this Texoma Gives, Junior League members are hoping the community will help them continue this project by donating to their cause.

“Pink Pantry is located in all WFISD schools with the exception of the early learning centers and after we have a successful Texoma Gives we hope to expand to surrounding community schools,” Eubanks said.

They hope community members will support this project so young girls know they have an ally on campus.

In addition to donating money, folks can donate items to the Junior League such as pads, deodorant, hair ties and more.