WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With today being International Women’s Day, the Junior League of Wichita Falls pitched in to help local area non-profits throughout the Wichita Falls area.

For local area non-profits like First Step and Southern Grit Advocacy, donated funds mean everything.

This is why members of the Junior League of Wichita Falls showed up to First Step with a $2,500 check. Funds that Executive Director Michelle Turnbow said will go a long way.

“This money will help us to better those services with those that we have at our safe house, those children, and then it will help us to expand some of those same materials out into the community,” Turnbow said.

“We are hoping that when we give back to these other organizations we’re just making a positive impact where we can,” Junior League Chair Nikki Garcia said.

Garcia said it’s important to help these local non-profits continue their missions by supporting them either through funds or time, something that Executive Director of Southern Grit Advocacy Vicky Payne agreed with.

“We rely on donations. We are donor-funded and we do need more people to partner with us in that arena so that we can sustain and continue to grow and hire more people. We are dependent on volunteers and we need to grow that capacity also and build more volunteer base,” Payne said.

Something that Garcia said the Junior League is in need of as well to continue brightening the futures of these local non-profits.

“We are always looking for women that just want to give back to the community, we have so many different areas of need, it’s not just grants and community events,” Garcia said.

In all, a total of $20,000 were donated to twelve local non-profits by the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

Click here for more information on First Step.

Click here for more information on Southern Grit Advocacy.