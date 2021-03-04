Junior League of WF fights food insecurity this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hoping to raise more than 10,000 pounds of food for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The Junior League has donation boxes at businesses across town, including right here at KFDX.

League members are hoping these boxes will fill leading up to Saturday’s big event.

“We know that it impacted our community over the years so we wanted to continue doing that,” Food Fight Committee Chair Megan Litteken said.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls is made of a group of women dedicated to building better communities.

One way they do that is through the annual food fight, bringing thousands of pounds of food to the shelves of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

“Last year our goal was to raise 10,000 pounds of food and of course food fight came about 10 days prior to the shut down of the community due to COVID and we were actually able to donate 27,000 pounds of food,” Litteken said.

Litteken said this came just in time for those in the community who fell on hard times as the virus took the course.

“Honestly our warehouse was almost completely empty we were down to about two weeks worth of food and it was more junk food that we had so they did a record-breaking year last year and it really helped us be able to continue to serve the need and there could’ve been people that have gone without had we not had the food fight drive last year,” Litteken said.

Local businesses are also joining in the fight.

“Several businesses are offering discounts and promotions for bringing those donations in and so we are hopeful because of the impact we had during COVID last year people will step up again this year,” Litteken said.

“We’ve partnered with the food bank the last six years to just with the food fight but also through our giving bank in our community plan so not only are hoping to fill their shelves with food items but we are trying to raise awareness for hunger in the community and to fight that,” Litteken said.

In addition to canned goods, the junior league is collecting bottled water for the food bank.

“We depleted our water supply, we are fortunate that we were able to get a truckload of water from Feeding Texas but all of our agencies are ordering it and needing it so I can expect that water supply will be depleted again pretty soon so that’s a great thing to donate,” Nickens said.

Nickens said they also need proteins and cereals for the kids.

Litteken urges the community to join the women of the junior league in giving back where it matters.

You can drop off canned goods up until Friday at 5 p.m. at KFDX, 4500 Seymour Highway.

As for the Food Fight, it kicks off at 9 a.m. outside Market Street.

Of course, if you cannot make the event you can always go down to the food bank and make a donation.