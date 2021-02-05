Junior League of WF helps Interfaith Ministries purchase space heaters for those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Interfaith Ministries can now purchase much-needed space heaters for those in need thanks to a donation from Junior League of Wichita Falls.

Junior League Member Lindsay Brown met with Kriss Gossom of Interfaith and delivered a check of $450 on Friday morning, Feb. 5.

This donation was made possible through the Community Assistance Fund.

“With the weather cooling down again, we are grateful for the timing of the funds. We have received several calls asking for space heaters these funds allow us to purchase quite a few,” Gossom said.

Nonprofits can learn more about the Community Assistance Fund by clicking here.

“The Junior League is proud that the Community Assistance Fund can assist Interfaith Ministries this year. Non-profits were hit extremely hard in 2020, losing funding and having more families to help than in years past,” Brown said.