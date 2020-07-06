Junior League of WF reimagines Christmas Magic amid COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Junior League of Wichita Falls announced Monday that their annual fundraising event “Christmas Magic” will look different for 2020.

Officials with JLWF introduced the Christmas Magic “More Magic” shopping card which will take place of the 2020 Christmas Magic Market that happens at the MPEC.

“More Magic” cards will be redeemable for exclusive deals and discounts at local retailers’ both in-person and online.

When planning the Christmas Magic Market for 2020, committee members took into consideration many things to include the number of attendees, the numerous locations vendors and attendees travel from to attend the event in Wichita Falls and the financial impact of occupancy and social distancing orders that could be in place at the time of the event.

“We knew we needed to make the most socially responsible decision to protect the health of our community while raising money to make a local impact,” JLWF President Madeline Eubanks said.

An auction, children’s events, and a “fun run” are still being planned as in-person experiences with contingencies in place to take them virtual if needed.

“Ultimately, the health and safety of our league members, shoppers, merchants, and the entire Wichita Falls community remains our highest priority,” Eubanks said.

“More Magic” cards will be available for purchase through the JLWF and its members

JLWF is actively seeking local merchants to participate in the “More Magic” card. If interested, please contact Christmas Magic Merchant Co-Chairs, Carmen Hill and Kaitlin LeVasseur at cm-merchants@jlwf.org. For sponsorships, contact Lauren McKechnie at

fund-development@jlwf.org.