Junior League of Wichita Falls donates ‘Bags of Hope’ to CPS to help area children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to provide the resources Child Protective Services needs for each child they help, the Junior League of Wichita Falls‘ new provisional class, put together 100 backpacks filled with essentials and delivered them to investigators.

One investigator, Camille Schmader, said many times children who are being removed from their homes leave with a trash bag filled with their items or empty-handed.

That’s why these Bags of Hope will not only provide necessities but will give each child a sense of dignity.

“Having this room in our building and then having it stocked with the goods makes it easy to come in and grab what we need for whenever we go place the children in foster homes or with family, relatives,” CPS investigator Camille Schmader said.

Junior League members said they are thrilled to be able to meet an important need in the community.

“Everyone that helped us achieve this goal and helped us, help CPS and then most importantly the children of our community we wanna thank them,” Junior League of Wichita Falls provisional member Laci Edwards said.

Each bag contains a bottle of water, a book, a meal coupon, haircare products, hygiene products, and an affirmation card among much more things for the kids.

Edwards encourages other people in the community to do their part to support area youths.