Junior League of Wichita Falls prepares for annual food bank challenge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls needs your help fighting against hunger by stocking up the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The fourth-annual Food Fight is a one-day event where the league, competes with other Junior Leagues from Texas and Oklahoma, to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank through a Food Bank Challenge.
Since the inaugural Food Fight, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has raised over 28,000 pounds of food. Last year, the organization raised just over 8,000 lbs. Ten thousand pounds is the goal this year.
Food Fight 2020 is scheduled for March 7 at United Market Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jordan Craft BBQ food truck will be on-site for lunch options.
You can drop off food between February 24 to March 6 at the following locations:
- 50 Plus Zone
- All American Carwash (Elmwood, Kell and Kemp locations)
- Allstate (Rebecca Lammers)
- ALSCO
- Annie Jewel & Charlie’s
- Back Porch Drafthouse
- Ben Milam Elementary School
- Champion’s Clinic
- Christ Academy
- Express Personnel
- Ferguson Veresh
- First Bank (Downtown, Kell and Midwestern locations)
- First Capital Bank of Texas (Downtown and Kell locations)
- First National Bank (Fairway and Midwestern locations)
- Frank & Joe’s
- Gamma Phi Beta
- Guarantee Title
- Gypsy Kit
- Heff’s Burgers
- Higginbotham
- Hirschi Realtors
- Hospice of Wichita Falls
- Hotworx
- Jacksboro National Bank (Chase Tower)
- Jefferson Elementary
- Jordan Craft BBQ
- KFDX Studio
- Landmark Title
- m.lynne Designs
- Madden Counseling
- Menchies Yogurt
- Miks
- MyStaf
- Next Level Nutrition
- Rider High School (Homerooms, Nerd Club and PALS)
- River Bend Nature Center
- Senior Care
- Storkland
- Texoma Community Credit Union (Downtown, Sheppard and Southwest Parkway)
- Texas Real Estate Executives (RISE Group)
- The Loft Marketplace
- Union Square Federal Credit Union (Downtown and Parker Square)
- Warrior’s Way
- WFISD Education Center
- Wichita Falls Public Library
- YMCA (Bill Bartley Branch)
- Yogurt Journey
- Zundy Elementary
If you or your organization would like to be a collection site and help in our “Food Fight” to combat hunger, sign up by clicking here or contact Kristan Neeb & Becky Hernandez, at foodfight@jlwf.org.