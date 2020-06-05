Junior League recognizes two with lifetime achievement award for first time

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, Junior League of Wichita Falls members are recognizing two women for their Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls honored Bernice Beuselinck and Pat Wearth with the Lifetime Achievement Award Friday afternoon.

According to the statement released on Facebook, Beuselinck and Wearth have served the Kemp Center for the Arts for combined 45 years.

“They have taken care of more roles and events for the Arts Council than we can list,” the statment reads. “These two are an example of shining jewels of the Arts Council and are greatly treasured. Thank you for making a difference in our community!”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Junior League was unable to host an award ceremony, so they made the announcement on Facebook.