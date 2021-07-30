Junior Police Academy graduates largest class ever

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The largest class of the Junior Police Academy can now call themselves graduates.

The Wichita Falls Police Department officials held a ceremony on Friday, July 30, to honor them. This whole week kids who were interested in the police department got a chance firsthand to see what it’s like to be in law enforcement.

They did several different activities like scuba diving at Castaway Cove, going through physical training, as well as several other practice scenarios.

This class had 30 kids participating making it the largest class and on top of that, they became the first class ever to be issued their guns at the end of the ceremony….water guns that is.