Junior Police Academy participants graduate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Twenty kids between the ages of 12- and 14-years-old graduated from the Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy Friday morning.

Surrounded by friends and family, the students received a certificate and dog tag for their completion.

Participants spent the week at the police safety training center getting an inside look into the job of a police officer.

They learned what to ask at a traffic stop, how to scuba dive, how to conduct a building search, watched K9 Turko conduct a narcotics search and had to learn how to work together to investigate a mock crime scene.

“The biggest thing I learned was teamwork because that’s what I think the whole thing was about,” graduate Kamari Miles said.

Along with teaching kids about the job that comes with the uniform, instructors through the program help build relationships between the police department and the youth.