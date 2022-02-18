WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury which endured an alleged tampering attempt by a jail inmate and his girlfriend has returned punishment for Dequavious Sanderson after about one hour of deliberation.

On Thursday, the jury returned a verdict of guilty of burglary with the intent to commit another felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 99 years.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Friday afternoon they came to a verdict on punishment of 65 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

After evidence was presented earlier in the week of an alleged attempt to influence the guilt or innocence verdict by another inmate at the request of Sanderson, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard signed an order to confine Sanderson to solitary confinement so he would not have access to other inmates or electronic devices.

During their deliberation on guilt or innocence jurors sent a note to the judge stating they are concerned for their safety and whether their personal information is secure. The judge replied that he would address this issue after the trial concludes.

A juror who said he received messages on his phone to make sure there was a mistrial was dismissed, then called as witness to testify about the alleged jury tampering attempt.

An alternate juror was seated in his place.

According to testimony the juror got text messages from a number he did not recognize, telling him he needed to be sure to vote not guilty so the trial would end with a mistrial, and the juror, as required by oath, notified the court.

Investigators reviewed jail calls and also video from the jail pod Sanderson occupied, and saw him talking to another inmate.

Recorded calls revealed that inmate called his girlfriend and told her how to create a fake phone number, and to send messages to the juror in an attempt to tell him how to vote on the verdict.

Authorities say they presented a video chat of the inmate and his girlfriend that the DA’s investigator located.

The juror testified he was very concerned how the conspirators obtained his number.

Prosecutors agreed to reach a plea agreement with the other inmate on his charges and to give him immunity from jury tampering charges for his testimony about Sanderson asking him to set up the messages.

Sanderson’s trial was for an attempted robbery on Sweetbriar Road in which gunshots were fired between the owner and the two armed intruders. Police say the man’s wife suffered a wound to her leg.

Police said other similar robberies occurred in 2018 they thought Sanderson may be involved in.

Sanderson was arrested in December 2018 following a high-speed chase after another home invasion.

He has other cases pending for aggravated robberies in 2018, and another home invasion.

It is not known if a new charge in connection to the illegal communication with a juror will be filed against Sanderson