Jury begins deliberating sentence for convicted child sex offender found guilty of sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being found guilty Wednesday afternoon of on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a child, the punishment phase of the Jason Wayne Carlile trial is underway.

Thursday morning, a female victim, who lived with Carlile, testified that she was sexually abused by after she came home from daycare.

The prosecution also called to the stand a Wichita Falls police officer who investigated an outcry of sexual abuse made by Carlile’s adopted daughter.

The defense called no witnesses during the punishment phase.

During the trial, defense attorney Heather Barbieri of Plano called no witnesses, did not cross-examine any of the state’s witnesses and made no closing arguments. She also did not call Carlile to testify on his own behalf.

The jury began deliberating a sentence just before 10 a.m. It took jurors less than 20 minutes to find Carlile guilty.