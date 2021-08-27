Jury finds repeat child sex offender guilty after just minutes; judge gives him 5 life sentences

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After about 15 minutes behind the jury room doors Friday morning, a jury of nine men and three women found Micky Dawn Wade, 37, guilty in his second conviction of sex crimes involving a child.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard then granted the district attorney’s request for life sentences on all five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Judge Barnard also stacked the sentences, so Wade will have to serve the minimum time on each sentence, at least 35 years, before starting the next sentence.

Wade took the stand in his own defense Thursday, against the advice of his court-appointed attorney, Rick Mahler.

Wade has a prior conviction of indecency with a child in 2002 for which he received 12 years.