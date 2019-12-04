Jury panel questioning begins in convicted sex offender case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jury panel questioning begins Wednesday in 78th District Court for the trial of Jason Carlile for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

If a jury is seated this week, testimony will begin Monday.

Carlile is out on bond with restrictions, such as staying in his mother’s house and following an overnight curfew.

Carlile was bonded out of jail by his mother after she and her husband at the time, won a $15 million lottery jackpot.

His bonds totaled $500,000 on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Carlile has a previous conviction in Wichita County for indecency with a child in 1994 and in Archer County for the purchase of a child in 2006.