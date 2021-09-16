Jury reaches quick guilty verdict in sexual assault case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jurors in 89th District Court only needed about 20 minutes to reach a verdict in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault of a 12- year- old girl.

Christopher Petty, Wichita County booking photo

Police obtained DNA evidence and say results were 99.99-percent probable that Petty fathered the baby boy the preteen gave birth to.

Christopher Petty, 50, now awaits the jury’s punishment after they found him guilty Thursday, September 16.

The victim said she and her family were living in a home with Petty in 2014 and he came into her bedroom one night in December and assaulted her, despite her pleas to stop.