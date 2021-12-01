Jury reaches verdict on aggravated assault, but deadlocks on punishment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County jury reached a guilty verdict, but then apparently got deadlocked on punishment, so a plea agreement was reached to resolve the deadlock.

Eric Bacon was found guilty in 30th District Court Wednesday, December 1, of aggravated assault of his common law wife in 2020.

However, after the deadlock on punishment, and a note from one juror reporting feeling somewhat harassed, the plea on punishment was agreed to for 25 years in prison.

The punishment was enhanced because of prior convictions including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation.

The victim in this case told officers Bacon hit her on the head multiple times with a pipe while they were walking downtown.

An officer found Bacon on Holliday Road, and he denied hitting the woman but told them where he had dropped the metal object.

Police said Bacon has a violent history.

Records show two convictions for Bacon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has 35 arrests since 2003.

After Bacon was charged for the pipe assault, he was arrested and charged with two more counts of aggravated assault.

Police said two people had tracked down their stolen car to Bacon’s residence, and he came out swinging a brick at them.

These two charges were later dismissed, as was a pending charge of stealing a car from his brother.