Photo of Corey Allen Trumbull from a hearing in the 30th District Court on Friday, August 18, 2023 (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury of 12 Wichita County residents has been selected for the capital murder trial of a man accused of the brutal killing of an 11-year-old boy and moving his body to an abandoned car in February 2020.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, Trumbull is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Proceedings began in Trumbull’s capital murder trial on Monday, August 21, 2023, with voir dire process and jury selection, which was held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall of the MPEC in downtown Wichita Falls.

During a hearing on Friday, August 18, 2023, presiding Judge Jeff McKnight said he intended for voir dire to only last one day, as the MPEC is gearing up for the upcoming Hotter’n Hell Hundred bicycle ride on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The selection process began Monday morning, August 21, with a jury pool of around 100 residents from Wichita County.

Just after 5:15 p.m. on Monday, August 21, officials with the Wichita County Courthouse said a jury of six women and six men has been selected for Trumbull’s capital murder trial, as well as two alternate jurors.

Prior to a jury being selected, Trumbull elected to also have the jury set his punishment. He’s facing up to life in prison for capital murder and up to 20 years for tampering with a human corpse.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

With jury selection completed, proceedings are set to continue on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the 78th District Court in the Wichita County Courthouse, with 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

Tuesday’s proceedings are expected to begin with opening statements from lead prosecutor John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and Trumbull’s defense attorney William Hull. Following the conclusion of opening statements, the testimony phase of the trial will be underway.

Texoma’s Homepage Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard will be live blogging from the 78th District Courtroom from the time opening statements get underway until a verdict is reached by the jury.