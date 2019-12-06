Jury selection begins in child death case

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jury selection got underway at 10 a.m. Friday, in Henrietta for the trial of a Dean man charged in the death of his former girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter in 2018.



Joshua Fulbright, 24, will be tried for injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Opening statements and testimony are slated to begin Monday if a jury is seated on Friday.

Fulbright and the girl’s mother, Sarah Newsom, 24, were arrested in October of 2018.

After Scarlette Olivia Newsom, 2, became unconscious and was taken to the hospital. She died four days later after being taken off life support. Authorities said she had extreme bruising to her head, arms and back.

Deputies said Fulbright admitted hitting her on the left side of her head, and Olivia began vomiting having seizure-like behavior afterward.

They reported that Newsom told them she slapped Olivia to try and bring her out of the seizures but she became unconscious.

Fullbright has been in jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest.

Newsom posted her bond of $50,000 but was rearrested in September when her bail bond was revoked.