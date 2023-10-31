TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The process of selecting a jury for the trial of Anthony Ryan Patterson has been delayed, according to courthouse officials.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, during the second day of voir dire proceedings at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center, the jury pool was dismissed at around 11:10 a.m. and told to return on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

According to courthouse officials, proceedings were delayed at the request of Patterson’s defense team because one of them was suffering from back issues.

Jury selection for the trial of Patterson began on Monday afternoon, October 30, 2023, with a 100-person jury panel of men and women who reside in Tarrant County. At around 3:30 p.m., proceedings were concluded with 20 prospective jurors being dismissed from their civic duty.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, an additional 30 Tarrant County residents were added to the jury pool when proceedings began at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Eight of the 30 were dismissed from jury duty.

Proceedings will resume on Friday, November 3, 2023, when the remaining 102 members of the jury pool return to the Voir Dire Courtroom of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.