WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jury selection is underway for a Wichita Falls woman who faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a child in an alleged drunk driving accident.

Migel Matthews is charged with murder of four-year-old Christian Redmond. She is jailed without bond, after being arrested shortly before her trial alleged violations of her bond.

Christian Redmon’s mother, Tyneshia Chatman, is also in the Wichita County Jail with Matthews, brought here from prison last Wednesday, April 13, on a bench warrant.

The jury pool was convened in the MPEC Monday, April 18, for trial in the 78th district court.

Unlike the manslaughter charge Christian’s mother pleaded to for 15 years in prison, DA John Gillespie decide to go for a little used tactic in such cases by obtaining an indictment for murder to replace the manslaughter charge.

Defense attorneys filed to quash the murder indictment.

Authorities say, Matthews, the driver, admitted she had been drinking shots before the crash that killed the four-year-old in December 2019 on Henry S. Grace Freeway.

First responders and witnesses say there were multiple open and empty 25-ounce cans of beer as well as liquor bottles around the crash site.