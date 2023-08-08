WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The process of selecting a jury continues Tuesday morning ahead of opening statements in the capital murder trial of the first of four defendants accused of fatally shooting Carolyn High in her driveway, the first homicide of 2020 in Wichita Falls.

Zaeveion Denson, 21, of Wichita Falls, is charged with capital murder for his role in High’s fatal shooting during a robbery in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020, when Denson was just 17 years old.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The voir dire process began just after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, and continued at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, at the Ray Climer Exhibit Hall inside the MPEC in downtown Wichita Falls.

On Tuesday morning, prosecution for the State, led by Dobie Kosub, First Assistant District Attorney of Wichita County, continued questioning the jury panel, which is made up of 100 residents of Wichita County, to determine their suitability to serve on a capital murder jury.

Among the many things Kosub tasked the pool of potential jurors to consider is whether or not they felt they would be able to reach a fair verdict knowing a capital murder conviction of a defendant who was under 18 when the crime was committed comes with an automatic life sentence.

Once the State concludes its voir dire proceedings, Denson’s defense team, led by Arlington attorney Gary Smart, will have a chance to do the same.

The trial will begin with opening statements from the prosecution and the defense, followed by several days of testimony from multiple witnesses. Proceedings will get underway following the conclusion of voir dire, which could be as early as Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Denson will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 40 years behind bars.

Denson’s three co-defendants, Shaundre Ransom, Jiovani Morales, and Shane Diaz, are set for a pretrial hearing following the conclusion of Denson’s trial on Friday, August 25, 2023.