Jury sentences Petty to life in preteen sexual assault case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2014 received a life sentence in 89th District Court Thursday, September 16.

The six man, six woman jury earlier in the day found 50-year-old Christopher Petty guilty after about 20 minutes of deliberation, then came out with his punishment.

The victim said she and her family were living in a home with Petty in 2014, when he came into her bedroom one night in December and assaulted her, despite her pleas to stop.

Police obtained DNA evidence and said results were 99.99% probable that Petty fathered the baby boy the preteen gave birth to.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News