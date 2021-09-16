Jury sentences Petty to life in preteen sexual assault case

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2014 received a life sentence in 89th District Court Thursday, September 16.

The six man, six woman jury earlier in the day found 50-year-old Christopher Petty guilty after about 20 minutes of deliberation, then came out with his punishment.

The victim said she and her family were living in a home with Petty in 2014, when he came into her bedroom one night in December and assaulted her, despite her pleas to stop.

Police obtained DNA evidence and said results were 99.99% probable that Petty fathered the baby boy the preteen gave birth to.