WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A trial of a man for a burglary and shooting at a Wichita Falls home in 2018 is going forward after it was momentarily halted when a juror said he got messages that he needed to make sure the trial ended in a mistrial.

Wichita County jail booking photo

The juror in the trial was dismissed, then called as witness to testify about the alleged jury tampering attempt.

An alternate juror was seated in his place so the trial in 89th District Court could continue, and as of Thursday morning, both sides had rested on the trial of Dequavious Sanderson for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. Testimony began last week.

According to testimony the juror got text messages from a number he did not recognize, telling him he needed to be sure to vote so the trial would end with a mistrial, and the juror, as required by oath, notified the court.

An investigation was begun Monday when news of the attempt to influence a juror came out.

Investigators including one from the DA’s office reviewed jail calls and also video from the jail pod Sanderson occupied, and saw him talking to another inmate.

Recorded calls revealed that inmate called his girlfriend and told her how to create a fake phone number, and to send messages to the juror in an attempt to tell him how to vote on the verdict.

Authorities say they presented a video chat of the inmate and his girlfriend that the DA’s investigator located.

The juror testified he was very concerned how the conspirators obtained his number.

Prosecutors agreed to reach a plea agreement with the other inmate on his charges and to give him immunity from jury tampering charges for his testimony.

Sanderson is on trial for an attempted robbery on Sweetbriar Road in which gunshots were fired between the owner and the two armed intruders. Police say the man’s wife suffered a wound to her leg.

Police said other similar robberies occurred in 2018 they thought Sanderson may be involved in.

Sanderson was arrested in December 2018 following a high-speed chase after another home invasion.

He has other cases pending for aggravated robberies in 2018, and another home invasion.