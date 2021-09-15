Jury trial begins in sexual assault case of 12-year-old who gave birth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jurors in the 89th District Court will decide a man’s guilt or innocence for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, then decide his punishment if they find him guilty.

50-year-old Christopher Petty is on trial for the assault and also a separate charge of a robbery in 2015.

The victim said she and her family were living in a home with Petty in 2014, and he came into her bedroom one night in December and assaulted her, despite her pleas to stop.

The girl later gave birth to a baby boy.

Police obtained DNA evidence and said results were 99.99% probable that Petty fathered the baby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News