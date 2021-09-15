Jury trial begins in sexual assault case of 12-year-old who gave birth

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jurors in the 89th District Court will decide a man’s guilt or innocence for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, then decide his punishment if they find him guilty.

50-year-old Christopher Petty is on trial for the assault and also a separate charge of a robbery in 2015.

The victim said she and her family were living in a home with Petty in 2014, and he came into her bedroom one night in December and assaulted her, despite her pleas to stop.

The girl later gave birth to a baby boy.

Police obtained DNA evidence and said results were 99.99% probable that Petty fathered the baby.