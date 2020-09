WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A rally for Justice for Breonna Taylor will be taking place at the Jesse Rogers Promenade at Midwestern State University.









A rally will be held at the Jesse Rogers Promenade at MSU at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, to commemorate of Breonna Taylor’s. Organizers will speak on the topic of police violence and racial injustice. Organizers are also asking those in attendance to wear masks