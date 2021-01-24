Justin Love bonded out of jail following arrest over harassment charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder defendant Justin Love has bonded out of jail following his recent arrest over harassment charges.

Love bonded out of Wichita County jail yesterday, Jan. 23, just two days before a court hearing is scheduled to consider a motion to withdraw his $500,000 appeal bond.

In Monday’s court hearing, the district attorney is seeking to have Love’s $500,000 bond revoked and listed more than two dozen violations, including contact with a witness from his first trial in 2018.

