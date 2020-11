WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Justin Love has bonded out of Wichita County Jail. According to jail records, Love was released from Wichita County Jail on Nov. 7.

Love was booked back into jail Nov. 6 on two charges of aggravated perjury related to his testimony in his first murder trial in 2018.

His bond was set at $50,000.