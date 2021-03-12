Justin Love denied bond again, remains jailed in murder case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A visiting judge has denied murder defendant Justin Love’s request to reinstate his $500,000 bond, which was revoked in January over alleged violations of his bond rules.

Senior District Judge Bob Brotherton heard the arguments on the defense motion to grant Love a bond.

Love has been in jail after his bond was revoked after the district attorney presented evidence of numerous violations of his house arrest and curfew hours, operating a motor vehicle during prohibited hours and that Love committed harassment with repeated phone calls and derogatory texts to his estranged wife.

They cited 24 instances of curfew violations and claimed they put the community at risk.

Love’s defense attorney argued the state never proved Love put anyone in the community at risk, and that the conditions allowing travel only for essential household duties were too vague.

Love was also charged with bond violations in December and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.