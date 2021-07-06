Justin Love loses appeal to have murder bond re-instated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Justin Love, who is awaiting his retrial for murder, has lost his appeal to the 2nd Court of Appeals to have his $500,000 bond re-instated.

Love had his bond revoked in January for numerous violations of bond restrictions, including harassment of witnesses, including his wife.

Justin Love at his virtual hearing

Love was ruled a threat to the community because of his violations of bond and sent back to jail.

Love’s appeal argued he wasn’t a threat to the community, restrictions on his travel were too vague and the harassment charge is unconstitutional.

The appeal court ruled the curfew restrictions and ankle monitor are valid means of protecting the community from a defendant accused, and once convicted, of murder, especially in a case where the defendant threatened to cut off his ankle monitor, and for someone who has a criminal history of burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.

This appeal is the second denial for Love’s request for bond. In March, Senior District Judge Bob Brotherton also denied the appeal.

