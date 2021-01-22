Justin Love rearrested and charged with harassment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Murder defendant Justin Love is back in jail, this time on a charge of harassment.

Love was arrested by District Attorney investigators and booked into jail Friday afternoon.

This arrest comes two days before a court hearing is scheduled to consider a motion to withdraw his $500,000 appeal bond.

The motion cites repeated calls to his estranged wife, who was a witness in his first murder trial, intended to harass and annoy her.

It also cites two dozen violations of curfew and prohibited contact with another witness.

Love is out on bond but under house arrest at his grandmother’s house and must wear an ankle monitor.