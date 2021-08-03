Justin Love refiles motion for change of venue in murder retrial

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder defendant Justin Love‘s attorneys have filed notice he is still seeking a change of venue for his retrial.

A motion for change of venue was withdrawn in June, while reserving the right to refile in the future.

The motion argues “there is so great a prejudice against him that he cannot receive a trial by an impartial jury free from outside influences, and in all likelihood, a fair and impartial trial cannot ever be obtained in Wichita County.”

It adds that the case has received extensive pretrial publicity in the media, which likely will continue up to, and during, the trial.

The motion includes affidavits of two Wichita County attorneys, Dustin Nimz and Scott Stillson, who agree that a fair and impartial trial is impossible in Wichita County.

Love’s next court hearing is set for Friday, August 6.

He won a new trial on his charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity- Murder, for the shooting death of Domanic Thrasher in 2015.

His attorney also filed to have the first trial moved out of Wichita County but the motion was denied.