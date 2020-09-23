Justin Love requests bond conditions change while awaiting retrial after murder conviction reversed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his murder conviction reversed by a state appeals court said he wants to get his bond conditions changed while awaiting retrial.

Justin Love was convicted in 2018 for the murder of Domanic Thrasher in 2015, and the second court of appeals reversed it in March 2020.

The appeals court overturned the conviction on grounds the disqualification of Love’s retained attorney Mark Barber was unjustified.

Barber was disqualified from representing Love for giving evidence to love’s wife, a potential witness in the case.

Barber had obtained DVD’s of witness statements from the district attorney under discovery motions, then gave a copy to Love’s wife.

Love was sentenced to 50 years and is imprisoned in the Allred Unit.

After the conviction was overturned, Love requested the appeals court set his bond at $20,000.

He maintained he is not a flight risk, not a danger to the community and would get a job.

The state requested bond be set at $500,000.

It had been set at $1.5 million before his trial.

The appeals court ruled $500,000 was a reasonable bond.

As far as the flight risk, the court pointed out Love organized the coverup and flight to Colorado after the murder.

After this ruling, the trial court set conditions if Love did post bail, and love’s appointed attorney filed to have them changed.

They include having to wear a GPS monitor and report at 12:30 p.m. each day to the Wichita County Community Supervision Office.

Also, if released, he can have no contact with any witnesses from the trial

Love’s attorney objects to that because it would mean Love could have no contact with his wife.

Arguments on Love’s motions were set for the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 23.

Special Judge Robert Brotherton is hearing this case in his former courtroom and is not expected to make a ruling until possibly next week.

Two other people were convicted in the Thrasher case.