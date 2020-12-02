Justin Love requests original attorney to be co-counsel for his retrial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder defendant Justin Love has requested his original attorney in his first trial be appointed as a co-counsel to his public defenders.

The motion filed today, Dec. 2, by the public defender’s office requests local attorney Mark Barber be appointed for Love’s retrial for the Domanic Thrasher murder in 2015.

Barber served as Love’s attorney for his first trial in December of 2018.

Love was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years.

Last March, the conviction was overturned on grounds Barber was unjustly disqualified for sharing evidence improperly.

Love is out on bond awaiting retrial.

Another motion filed this week requests a change in bond restrictions, to change his curfew hours so he can work a 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. shift at a new job at a local manufacturer.

While out on bond, Love was also recently charged with aggravated perjury for allegedly lying when he testified in his trial.