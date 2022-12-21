LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash from last week that resulted in the death of a juvenile.

According to LPD’s Facebook page, the wreck happened on Wednesday, December 14, at about 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of NW Cache Road.

It was determined that both a vehicle and a motorcycle were driving eastbound when the motorcycle collided into the rear of the other vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown off.

The motorcyclist received first aid on scene but later succumbed to the injuries sustained from the wreck.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a juvenile, so their identity will not be released.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and other motorcycle safety equipment at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured from the wreck.

This incident is currently under investigation. If you have any information about this collision or witnessed this incident, you’re asked to contact The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division at (580) 581-3270.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.