Juveniles allegedly cause $50,000 worth of damage to Altus school

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy Three juveniles were taken into custody late Sunday afternoon and are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School, 1221 North Howse Street

The juveniles ages 6, 8, and 12 caused an estimated $50,000 dollars in damages to the school.

According to the statement, surveillance cameras inside the school showed the juveniles damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers inside multiple rooms and damaging interior doors and interior windows.







A glass door was broken on the north side of the school to gain entry.

The juveniles were later released to parents.