Kaleb Honea’s mom presented with check after car show in his honor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following a successful car show in honor of the Honea family, the funds raised were handed over.

Larry Moreno presented Kaleb’s mother, Amanda Bolding with $3,000 raised last weekend.

Honea passed away in August from injuries sustained in a tragic wreck.

Bolding said the money will be used for Kaleb’s Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“I grew up in the metroplex, this wouldn’t even been a thought there, ‘oh someone’s kid passed away, you know that’s a tragedy’ and on with whatever’s next but Wichita Falls has worked awesomely to keep his memory alive,” Bolding said.

To find out more on the WFISD Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholarship — click here!

