Kamay burglar, vandal sentenced to probation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman who not only burglarized a building but poured motor oil all over and inside a car has been sentenced.

Stacy Robey was given 5 years probation by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy.

A co-defendant awaits sentencing.

In December 2020, Robey and Caden Stevens were charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle, one charge of burglary of a building, and a charge of criminal mischief.

Wichita County deputies were called by a resident on Highway 258 in Kamay who told them she heard something outside and saw a man standing by her car and truck.

When the man saw her, he ran west on Highway 258.

Deputies located a vehicle on Headquarters Road and stopped it and found the suspects and property taken from the woman’s vehicles and shed.

Besides the thefts, deputies said motor oil had been poured all over the interior of one of the woman’s vehicles and all over items in her shed, destroying about $2,500 worth of items.

Robey was also sentenced to 4 days in jail for one of the vehicle burglary charges. Two others were dismissed.

Robey has a previous arrest for criminal mischief and was arrested in November 2021 on an Archer County drug charge.

Stevens has a plea hearing set for January 6.