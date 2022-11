WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, you can help support the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, the Kamay VFD will provide hamburgers and hot dogs for people to chow down on.

The fundraiser is at the Kamay VFD at 8537 State Highway 258 West. The feed will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all proceeds will help with equipment repairs and operation expenses.