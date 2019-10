KAMAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kamay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a steak feed on Saturday, October 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event is being held at the Kamay VFD located at 8537 SH 258 West, Kamay, TX.

The VFD will be serving steak and sides. Kids 10 and under eat free and adults are $15.00.

Proceeds will assist with equipment repair and operation expenses.

Carry-out is available.