Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the first time in half a century, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

QB Patrick Mahomes went 26-42 for 286 yards, 2 TD and 2 INT, rushing 9 times for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, the youngest player in NFL history to be named MVP of a Super Bowl. This comes the year after he was the youngest player in NFL history to earn the leagues overall MVP.

RB Damien Williams carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and a TD, adding 4 catches for 29 yards and a receiving TD.

WR Tyreek Hill caught the ball 9 times for 105 yards.

WR Sammy Watkins added 5 catches for 98 yards.

TE Travis Kelce caught 6 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the first Super Bowl win for head coach Andy Reid, former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Before tonight, he was the winningest coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl win.

After 21 years in the league, Reid can finally check a Super Bowl victory off his list.