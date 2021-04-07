Kansas woman booked in jail chase ends in dead-end and possible drug overdose

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Kansas woman is finally charged and jailed after a chase last year of a stolen car and a stay in the hospital for a reported drug overdose.

Sarah McDaniel of Hugoton, Kansas was booked into jail Wednesday, April 7, for theft over $2,500 and evading arrest.

In July last year, a woman said her vehicle was stolen from the Love’s Truck Stop.

A police officer was there on another call and called in the stolen car information.

The vehicle was then located traveling through Iowa Park using an I-phone app.

Two troopers stopped it on a county road and said they asked the driver to get out numerous times but she just sat in the car, and then sped off.

They said the driver reached 80 miles an hour, heading south on FM 1814 which dead-ends into a resident’s driveway.

At the end of the road, they said McDaniel drove through two properties and then got stuck in the mud.

Again, they said she refused to get out of the car and was then pulled out and handcuffed.

Troopers then determined she might need medical attention and she was taken to United Regional Hospital and treated for a possible overdose of 20-25 50 mg pills of Tramadol (opioid prescription pain medication).