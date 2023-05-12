WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Kansas City woman pleads guilty to smuggling people in Wichita County last November.

Nayeli Moreno of Dodge City, Kansas, was sentenced to 2 years prison. Moreno was arrested by a Wichita County deputy on Nov. 4, 2022, after he stopped her Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11.

Moreno had 11 passengers in the vehicle and told the deputy she was coming from Kansas and headed to Arlington to visit family for a few hours before driving back. When asked about her passengers, Moreno told the deputy, one of them was a good friend and said she was giving the others a ride.

The passengers said they did not know Moreno other than she was taking them to an unknown location. Moreno then admitted she was transporting her passengers to the Dallas

area and was being paid $350 per passenger.

She said she had never done this before and needed the money to pay bills.