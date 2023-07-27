WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank joined the American Red Cross North Texas Region on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

According to the American Red Cross, Kara Nickens is now the Executive Director for the Texas Big Country Chapter, which includes 38 counties with more than 770,000 residents.

In this new position, Nickens will engage community stakeholders to oversee Red Cross programs and services from Wichita Falls to San Angelo, the American Red Cross said.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Kara’s caliber joining the Red Cross,” CEO of the Red Cross North Texas Region Linda Braddy said. “Kara’s years of humanitarian service in Wichita Falls and Abilene makes her the perfect ambassador to further the Red Cross mission, steward vital relationships, expand community partnerships and strengthen community engagement across the Texas Big Country chapter.”

Under her leadership at the Food Bank, Nickens helped double the amount of total food distributed with the implementation of several new programs.

One program, a mobile food pantry, still delivers food to people in food deserts who might not otherwise have access to nutritious food, reports said.

Continuing on her journey of humanitarianism, Nickens said she is eager to improve the community.

“I’m very excited to join an organization that is world-renowned for its humanitarianism and is dedicated to building resiliency here in West Texas,” she said. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and community partners to help train, provide service and help make our communities stronger with our home-grown talent.”

Information about the American Red Cross North Texas Region’s mission can be found on their website or Facebook.