Karat Bar, Bistro implements new cleaning procedures amid coronavirus concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With event cancellations and school suspensions because of the coronavirus, people are questioning whether they should consider dining out.

One local restaurant hopes that its new procedures, because of the coronavirus, will help customers feel more confident to eat there.

Karat Bar and Bistro hasn’t seen any change in customer flow since coronavirus concerns began to sweep the nation. However, being extra clean when it comes to customers should do nothing but put minds at ease.

The Centers for Disease Control guidelines tell citizens to use social distance to combat any exposure to individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Karat Bar and Bistro is using those guidelines with their customers.

“So what we decided to do is take out about half of our tables in our main dining room,” Karat Marketing Director Mindy Giles said. “To be able just to spread people out. So parties will be sat together but they will be set at least around 6 feet apart which is what the recommended distance is.”

Moving people apart is just the beginning.

“We’re asking people to wash their hands upon arrival,” Giles said. “Just to be able to kind of minimize the spread of germs and viruses obviously. We’re just going to increase our already high standards of just cleanliness and wellness in our restaurant.”

These procedures also include wiping down the menus, tables and chairs after every customer.

Employees are asked to take care of their own health while simultaneously taking care of the customer.

“Washing their hands much more frequently,” Giles said. “Obviously they were washing their hands frequently anyway. But Amber [Schacter, Karat owner] really just hit it home that we have to always (wash hands) between guest interactions with the wait staff. They take a food plate to someone they’ll go wash their hands afterward.”

Customers seem to trust Karat because of how they’ve operated in the past.

“We’ve never had any problems here,” Karat customer Carolyn Ruddy. “They’ve always been real nice and helpful if we need it, so I think that’s what made us comfortable to come here.”

The folks at Karat said they hope to keep that customer satisfaction going because of their procedures.

“Keeping all of the surfaces clean and sanitizing between interactions with guests,” Giles said. “I think will go a long way. And I think and I hope that that really goes a long way with our clients and our customers.”

Karat doesn’t have plans to close any time soon and welcomes all customers to come and dine.