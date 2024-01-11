WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular local restaurant located in the heart of Wichita Falls will soon be closing its doors.

Management with Karat Bar & Bistro announced in a Facebook post on Thursday night, January 11, 2024, that the restaurant will be closing its doors later in the month.

“We are sad to announce that we will be closing our restaurant this month,” the Facebook post said. “We have loved being a part of downtown Wichita Falls and celebrating so many meaningful moments with our guests over the last 7 years.”

Karat Bar & Bistro opened in 2017 in the historic Zales building, on the corner of 8th Street and Ohio Street in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls. Since then, it has been a beloved local spot for brunch, dinners, anniversaries, and date nights.

Management said in the Facebook post that in order to give community members one last chance to stop by for a meal or to use any gift cards they may have received over the holidays, the restaurant won’t close until later in January 2024.

“Thank you to everyone who has dined, celebrated, shared, and supported us over the years,” the Facebook post said. “Here’s to one last round!”

It is unclear at this time the reason for the forthcoming closure.

According to the Facebook post, the last day that Karat Bar & Bistro will be open in Sunday, January 21, 2024.