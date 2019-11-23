Kart racing enthusiasts roll into Wichita Falls

Kart racers from all walks of life, and a number of states came to Wichita Falls for event., with one thing on their minds: winning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 150 racers rolled into town this weekend for the Texas Kart Nationals, the first racing event of a five-part series.

Ages range from 4-years-old all the way to 70-years-old.

Many began racing at a young age, and they enjoy the ride too much to hit the brakes.

“I really love to win, I mean who doesn’t,” Amarillo racer Sammy McNabb said.

On the dirt track, it’s all about winning.

“Most of them are racing for a trophy, bragging rights,” Texas Kart Nationals promoter Todd Hrncirik said.

For two young Amarillo racers, winning is simple.

“Being consistent and being fast,” Amarillo kart racer Brayden Kongdara said.

“Fast car,” McNabb said.

The need for speed can be dangerous, but these competitors are well taken care of on the track.

“They’re a little small motor that you put on the side of them, they’ve got a little wing on the top of them like a sprint car,” Hrncirik said. “They’ve got five strap harnesses on them, they wear a fire suit, neck braces, helmets, gloves, they wear everything and they’re probably more safe than they are in their own car.”

It takes some dirt and water to get the track where it needs to be, but it’s not long before the tires have at it.

“That dirt eventually turns black and they’ll start squalling the tires, the big cars will start riding wheelies, they’ll put on a good show,” Hrncirik said.

“It’s all family,” Hrncirik said.

Parents play a large role in getting the karts ready.

“They basically build them, they go buy a chassis, they’ll put them together, they do most of the work,” Hrncirik said.

For some, family is the very reason racing karts became a passion.

“My dad and both my grandpas have raced, it’s basically in my blood,” Texas Kart Nationals racer Braxxton Wilson said.

You’ve got to get a little mud on your tires to win the race and that’s just what these racers are geared up to do.

The second round of the Midwest Winter Race Series revs up in two weeks.

These racers will take to Graham for the “Santa Shootout.”