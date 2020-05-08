Katy’s Dog Sanctuary in need during crisis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A local pet shelter is feeling the negative effects of the COVID-19 crisis but is also feeling the love as they receive some much-needed support.

Katy’s Dog Sanctuary in Clay County has been looking after dogs from all over. Now, they are in need of donations to help maintain the sanctuary. They are looking to the public for help and are thankful for any help they receive

“Pet Smart, we are partnered with them, they had a bunch of pet stuffed animals from Christmas leftover so they gave us boxes and boxes of those it’s been rough but we have had an increase in people calling about adopting dogs so that’s been the good part about it,” Katys Sanctuary operator Catherine Brooks said.

One dog up for adoption, perfect for a family, is Rocky! Rocky is a soccer-playing dog and perfect for any family with kids who like to run around.