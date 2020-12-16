Kay Yeager Coliseum to install new lighting system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Councilors also approved a new light system for Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Spectra, the company that manages the MPEC, received a proposal from NGU Sports Lighting to install a $259,000 LED sports lighting system.

City officials said this lighting system has been a priority for the city for about 2 years. The 4B corporation will fund a little over $200,000.

The remaining funds will come from the 2% Venue Tax cash balance or proceeds from the Venue Tax Revenue Board.

“I think another side benefit on this is the energy savings we’re gonna receive. Not just in the cost of lighting. The halon lights, they use alot of energy and produce a lot of heat so a cooling system will save us some money there,” city of Wichita Falls assistant city manager Blake Jurecek said.

Officials also said they have another project to remodel restrooms at the exhibit hall but have postponed those plans until a decision is made on the possible hotel and conference center.